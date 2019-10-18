Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Frances Cole

Frances Cole Obituary
Frances Cole
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Frances Zipperer Cole, 97, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. She was born in Seabrook Island, SC to the late Israel H. & Agnes Johnson Zipperer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wade Price Cole, her daughter, Donna Cole Tilton and three brothers, Lt. Donald M. Zipperer, Robert I. Zipperer and John B. Zipperer. She was a longtime member of White Bluff United Methodist Church and retired from Savannah Paint Manufacturing Company. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Wade Mark Cole & LaJuana R. Cole; grandchildren, Jarrett Scott Tilton, Wade Travis Cole and MeLissa Cole Hyde; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Joan Z. Shealey & Donald W. Shealey, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Sunday, October 20th from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/19/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
