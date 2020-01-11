|
Frances H. Andrews
Savannah, GA
Frances Hodges Andrews, age 95, of Savannah, passed away January 10, 2020. Frances was a loving widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She resided most of her life in the city of Savannah, GA. A survivor of breast cancer, Frances had a warm smile and would converse with anyone who crossed her path. She was loved and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Glenn "Andy" Andrews; sons, David Albert Andrews and Arthur Andrews; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth J. Andrews; and granddaughter, Alissa Luke. Frances is survived by her son, Wilton "Scooter" Andrews; daughter, Bonnie Jobe; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Andrews and Linda NeSmith; granddaughters Melissa Andrews (Robert), Margaret Jobe; grandsons, Shawn Jobe (Catherine), Christopher Wrenn (Amy), and Drew Wrenn (Erin); great-grandchildren, Laila Dossey, Lakelyn Luke, Caleb Luke, Isaiah Jobe Winn, Arabella Jobe, Alexander Jobe; several nieces and nephews. Special recognition to her loving niece, Patricia Drescher for all of the help in caring for her as well as the wonderful staff at Riverview Rehabilitation Center. The family will receive friends Monday evening, January 13 at the funeral home 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons, West Chatham Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
01/12/2020
