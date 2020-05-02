|
Frances LaVerne Augustine Carter
Port Wentworth, GA
Mrs. Frances LaVerne Augustine Carter, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Oaks in Pooler. She was born in Savannah to the late William Farrell & Frances Veidier Augustine. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Jefferson Carter, a son, David Lee Carter, and her brother and sister-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. William Herman "Billy" Augustine. She graduated from Emory University and was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Chapel-In-The- Gardens Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her son, Jim W. Carter (Debby); daughter-in-law, Brenda Carter; grandchildren, Travis Carter, Alison Ganger (Joseph "Joey"), Jeff Carter and Kendal Carter; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ayden, and Maddie Ganger; her niece, Kay Augustine Ford, and many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her dedicated caretakers, Tina Lanier, who has been with LaVerne for 20 years, and Katrina Howard. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Wednesday, May 6th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Luke Cemetery on Hwy. 170 in Bluffton, SC. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Remembrances may be given to Chapel-In-The-Gardens Presbyterian Church, 93 Main Street, Garden City, GA 31408 or Garden City United Methodist Church, 62 Varnedoe Avenue, Garden City, GA 31408 or the , 4849 Paulsen Street, Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406 or The , 428 Bull Street, # 205, Savannah, GA 31401 Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
