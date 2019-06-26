Frances Lois Chaplin Womble, a lifetime resident of Savannah GA passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019. She was born in Telfair Hospital on May 18, 1923 to Audrey and William Chaplin. An only child, she was the center of her parent's life and she loved them dearly.



She graduated from Commercial High School, worked for the Chatham County Comptroller's Office, and retired from Center Brothers Inc after 25 years.



"Fran" married the love of her life, Charles R. Womble in 1946. They loved each other deeply for 54 years and are now together dancing in Heaven. Their life together was made even happier by their group of friends who traveled, cruised and played golf with them. They always looked for an excuse to get everyone together at their Tybee home.



She was an avid member of the Bacon Park "Super Seniors" tennis team. She belonged to two card groups, and the Greeterettes of the Alee Temple. She loved to fish and crab. She and Charlie were charter members of Cokesbury Methodist Church where she was the Superintendent for the Elementary Sunday School from 1952-1970. After moving to Tybee, they joined Wilmington Island Methodist (WIMC) Church where she belonged to the Ladies Circle.



Fran is survived by two children: Karen Womble McBride (Jim) of Savannah and Chuck Womble (Mickilyn) of Fleetwood, NC. She is also survived by four beloved grandchildren: Jay McBride, Chip McBride (Monica), Nick Womble (Aimee) and Emily Womble.



The funeral service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park Chapel on Wheaton Street, conducted by Rev. Rob Grotheer.



Inurnment will be private.



Fran's favorite charity was The Morris Slotin Traveling Fund (for families of children in Shrine Hospital), P.O. Box 14147, Savannah GA 31416.



The ladies of WIMC are preparing a light lunch at the church for friends and family after the services. Please join us to celebrate her.



