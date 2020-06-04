Brooklet - Frances Lucille Washington Frances Lucille Holloway Washington, 77, began her eternal journey, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 unexpectedly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Washington, Jr.



She leaves to cherish her memory three devoted children: Denene F. Washington-Favors, C. Donnell Washington (Milagros) Washington, and Jermaine D. Washington; stepson, Clifford Washington, III; eight grandchildren, two whom were reared in the home, Saa'e Zion Favors and Ayah Nia Simone Favors; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; one sister-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.



Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Portal.



The viewing will be held 2-7 PM, with the family receiving friends 5-7 PM, Friday, June 5th at Hill's Mortuary, Statesboro.



Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home, Athens, Georgia. Savannah Morning News June 4, 2020



