Frances P. Guttery, 90, died April 6, 2019 at Oaks at Pooler surrounded by family, holding hands with two of her daughters. After suffering a stroke April 3rd, she had a brief stay at St. Joseph's Hospital and was under the care of Compassus Hospice the day she passed away.



Frances was born in Cobb County, Georgia and lived in Savannah and surrounding area since 1987. She lived with her oldest daughter and son-in-law for five years in Port Wentworth before moving to Oaks at Pooler in January of this year.



Frances met John Guttery when they both worked at a factory in Austell, GA. They married a short time later in 1943. Shortly after they married, Frances found herself as an Army wife who traveled and lived in multiple U.S. and European locations. As a young wife and mother, Frances was always active in the lives of their three daughters and she enjoyed family activities like snow skiing, sledding, water skiing, forest hiking, camping, and gardening. She instilled in her children the belief that they had the gifts to become anything they wanted when they grew up. She was a Godly woman who modeled the characteristics of strength, compassion, and unconditional love.



Upon arriving in Savannah, John and Frances joined Bible Baptist Church where they each served in multiple roles. Frances was soon drawn to working at her church's crisis pregnancy center, where she extended her love and compassion to others.



Frances was predeceased by her loving husband John in 2009, as well as her parents, brother W.D., and sisters Ruby and Patricia. Surviving are daughters Debra Frew (Mike) of Port Wentworth, GA, Janice Guttery (Scott Hayes) of Indianapolis, IN, and Darlene Guttery of Saint Augustine Beach, FL; Grandchildren Kim Osborne (Tim) of Port Wentworth, GA, Erin Chase (Anthony) of Savannah, and Kellen Hayes (Katie) of Pittsburgh, PA; and great grandchildren John Osborne, Anna Lester (Brian), Michaela Chase, Amelia Hayes, and Reese Hayes. Also surviving is her sister Beck Whitaker (Clarence), sister-in-law Kathy Hice, brother-in-law Gene Rackley, all of Powder Springs, GA, brother-in-law Jack Guttery (Barbara) of Centre, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family will be forever grateful to Frances' loving, longtime caregivers Judith Patrick, Beverley Lewis, Catrina Webb, Jessica Schneider, Faye Buckner, and Saniyyah West, as well as those who loved her at Oaks at Pooler.



The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.



The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to The Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4700 Skidaway Road, Savannah, GA 31406.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary