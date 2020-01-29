Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Windle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Smith Windle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Smith Windle Obituary
Frances Smith Windle
Savannah, GA
Frances Smith Windle, 83, of Savannah, GA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mrs. Windle was born on March 20, 1936 in Front Royal, VA, daughter of Whitside and Gaynelle Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard (Dickey) Windle. She is survived by 3 daughters: Debra W. Moore (LeRoy), JoLisa W. Brooks (Terry), Kandice B. Logue, and her comfort dog Riley, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Frances lived her life for her family and to serve the Lord. She retired from Bank of America.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 31st at 6 pm with funeral to follow at 7 pm at The Sanctuary Church of Savannah, 8912 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA.
Savannah Morning News
January 30, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -