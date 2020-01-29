|
Frances Smith Windle
Savannah, GA
Frances Smith Windle, 83, of Savannah, GA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mrs. Windle was born on March 20, 1936 in Front Royal, VA, daughter of Whitside and Gaynelle Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard (Dickey) Windle. She is survived by 3 daughters: Debra W. Moore (LeRoy), JoLisa W. Brooks (Terry), Kandice B. Logue, and her comfort dog Riley, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Frances lived her life for her family and to serve the Lord. She retired from Bank of America.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 31st at 6 pm with funeral to follow at 7 pm at The Sanctuary Church of Savannah, 8912 Whitefield Avenue, Savannah, GA.
