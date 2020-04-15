|
Frances "Franny" Waltman
Black Creek, GA
Frances "Franny" Knoll Waltman, age 77 passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Mrs. Waltman was born Oct. 3, 1942 in Stuttgart, AR to the late Joseph F. Knoll and Cissy Knoll Thomas. Mrs. Waltman was a long-time resident of Savannah before moving to Black Creek. She served as the secretary for Thunderbolt Marine for many years and was a member of Savannah Christian Church. She was a member of the Coast Guard Auxillary and had a special love for her dogs and horses.
Survivors include her husband, Martin "Bo" R. Waltman, Jr. of Black Creek; daughter and son-in-law, Marcel and Scott Sparks of Bloomingdale; son and daughter-in-law, Martin R. Waltman, III and Teresa Waltman of Wisconsin; mother, Cissy Thomas of Dermott, AR; sister, Elizabeth Gill of Starkville, MS; grandchildren, Gaylon Davis, Ryan Davis, Sarah Sparks and Krystle Jewell; and a great granddaughter, Luna Jewell.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Because of her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, the family has recommended a donation to a local animal rescue in her name. To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Frances "Franny" Waltman.
