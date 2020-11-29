Francis (Frank) D'Esposito June 5, 1936 – Nov. 26, 2020Toledo, OhioFrancis Joseph D'Esposito, formerly of Savannah, completed his tenure on earth November 26, 2020. Frank was a proud graduate of Benedictine Military School. Frank was formerly Vice President/General Manager of the Owens-Illinois Development Corporation (O.I.D.C.) in Toledo, Ohio.His life was dedicated to the Catholic faith, family, and friends. As a member of Regina Coeli Parish, in Toledo, for over 50 years he was a daily communicant, served as a lector and extra ordinary minister of the eucharist.The source of his greatest joy was his family and the achievements of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Frank is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Patricia, his cousin Sister M. Assunta Desposito of Savannah, daughters Mary E. (Bradley) Britton, Terry D'Esposito and sons Michael (Ann), Christopher (Amy) and Matthew (Angie), grandchildren Corey, Kristin, Katie, Ellen, Molly, Mary Kate, Allison, Brayden and Blake, great grandchildren Kalla, Cade, Camden, Emery, Bowen, Kyler and Kallie.The D'Esposito family is planning a memorial mass in December if conditions allow.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 29, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at