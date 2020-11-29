1/1
Francis (Frank) D'Esposito
1936 - 2020
Francis (Frank) D'Esposito June 5, 1936 – Nov. 26, 2020
Toledo, Ohio
Francis Joseph D'Esposito, formerly of Savannah, completed his tenure on earth November 26, 2020. Frank was a proud graduate of Benedictine Military School. Frank was formerly Vice President/General Manager of the Owens-Illinois Development Corporation (O.I.D.C.) in Toledo, Ohio.
His life was dedicated to the Catholic faith, family, and friends. As a member of Regina Coeli Parish, in Toledo, for over 50 years he was a daily communicant, served as a lector and extra ordinary minister of the eucharist.
The source of his greatest joy was his family and the achievements of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Frank is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Patricia, his cousin Sister M. Assunta Desposito of Savannah, daughters Mary E. (Bradley) Britton, Terry D'Esposito and sons Michael (Ann), Christopher (Amy) and Matthew (Angie), grandchildren Corey, Kristin, Katie, Ellen, Molly, Mary Kate, Allison, Brayden and Blake, great grandchildren Kalla, Cade, Camden, Emery, Bowen, Kyler and Kallie.
The D'Esposito family is planning a memorial mass in December if conditions allow.
Savannah Morning News
November 29, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 29, 2020
Beautiful written memorial about a truly wonderful and giving man!
Richard and Janice Goodnough
Friend
November 29, 2020
Frank was a great boss and a wonderful person. He always treated me as family and when we closed MGD Marketing, he and Mike made sure I had a different job to go to. Our condolences to the entire family. Steve and I loved Frank a lot.
Nancy Sparks
Friend
