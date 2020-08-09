Francis Helene BarbeeSavannah, GAFrancis Helene (Beckmann) Barbee.Helene Barbee passed away on 8 August 2020 under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.Beanie as she was named by her brother Tom, was born 11 Jan 1928 in Jacksonville FL to Lucille and George Beckmann Sr. She moved to Savannah as a young girl with her two older brothers George Jr. and Thomas who preceded her in death.She married Alex Barbee in 1949, a union that lasted 53 years until parted by his death. She lived most of her life on Isle of Hope and was the epitome of Southern Grace. She was active with volunteer and civic activities with St. Joseph's/Candler, The Elks Club, Savannah International Airport, Savannah Women's Club and Smart Senior.She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Barbee Roper (Joe), her son Alex W. Barbee Jr. (Carol), Grandchildren Marsh Thomson, Joe Roper Jr. (Melissa), Michael Williams (Kelly), Ashley Savage (Austin) and Alex Barbee III (Victoria) and Great grandchildren Dawson and Genevieve Roper, Haley and Riley Williams, Malachi and Andersyn Savage and Blake Barbee. Her grandson Lex Williams who left this world too soon. Helene is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.She was always dressed to the nines and ready to go!We will miss you Bean…Remembrances to Spanish Oaks Hospice and St. Joseph's / Candler Foundation.Celebration of life will be at a later date due to the current restrictions on gathering.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at