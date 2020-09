Francis James AloiseBlakely, GAFrancis James Aloise, 47 of Blakely passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He is survived by his Mother Nancy Riley and his Father Francis Edward Aloise. Francis grew up in Savannah and had many friends in the area. No services are planned. The family was served by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, Georgia.Savannah Morning NewsSeptember 26, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at