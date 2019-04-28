Francis (Frank) Joseph Hahne, Jr., 93, a native of Savannah, died peacefully April 24, 2019 at Memorial Hospital with family at his side. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Frances Blake Hahne.



He was born in Savannah on November 27, 1925 to Francis Hahne. Sr. and Lucille Barthelmess Hahne, also native Savannahians. Frank joined the Army Air Corp before the end of his senior year of Benedictine in 1944. After serving, he departed college early to take over his father's business due to failing health-Hahne Laundry. Frank was a successful businessman and entrepreneur for over 50 years, many of those running Fran Pools. Frank lived a full life; he has been a former member of the Knights of Columbus and a Shriner. He always had a very big and generous heart of hospitality-"sit down and join us, Bubba".



Mr. Hahne is survived by 3 children, 8 grandchildren and almost 12 great grandchildren: Mr. Francis J. Hahne, III (Penny) of TN, Sharon H. Conn (Dick) of SC and Eleanor H. Wiggins (Ronnie) of Savannah; eight grandchildren, Travis Conn (Christy) of SC, Molly Conn Vietmeyer (John) of SC, Danielle Hahne Wicker (Robert) of TN, Matt Conn (Elizabeth) of AL, Ryan Wiggins (Morgan) of Savannah, Emily Hook (Robbie) of Savannah, Andy Conn (Alex) of Savannah, and Blake Wiggins (Katie) of VA; also a niece, Brenda Blake Loven.



Visitation celebrating the life of Francis Joseph Hahne, Jr. will be held on Monday, April 29th at the Fox & Weeks Islands Chapel, from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Tuesday, April 30th, followed by a graveside service in Bonaventure Cemetery, with Monsignor P. James Costigan celebrating.



Pallbearers will be grandsons, Travis Conn, Matt Conn, Ryan Wiggins, Blake Wiggins, John Henderson & Pete Kenneff.



In lieu of flowers, Frank suggested donations be made to https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.









Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary