Francisco Vaz
Savannah, Georgia
Francisco "Frank" Vaz, 82, of Savannah, GA, passed away September 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico on September 7,1937 to the late Francisco Vaz and Maria Rodriguez. He moved to Savannah, GA in 1969 and was proud to call Savannah his home for more than 50 years. He was of Catholic faith.
Mr. Vaz proudly served in the United States Army, where he was deployed to Vietnam and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He retired from service after 27 years. In addition to his military service, he owned and operated Frank's Texaco gas station on Abercorn Street for many years.
Frank had a zest for life and living it to the fullest. He was known for his beautiful smile, his love of music and dancing, shooting pool, and never missing a chance to ride on the Veteran's float in Savannah's St. Patrick's Day parade. He was always the life of the party. He enjoyed shooting pool. He valued his family and friendships deeply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jose' Vaz and a sister, Noelia Vaz.
Surviving are six children, Brenda Ruderman (Steve), Richard Rothman, Duain Rothman (Melissa), Frankie Lula Vaz, Annie Vaz (Tammy Burns), and Ellen Vaz; his nephew, Jose' Vaz and great-nephew, Jay Vaz; a grandson, Abram; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest in his birthplace, Hatillo, Puerto Rico. A memorial service will take place in Savannah, GA at a later date.
The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Savannah Morning News
9/12/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019