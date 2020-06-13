Frank C. DeBolt, Sr.
Savannah, GA
Frank C. DeBolt, Sr., age 90, passed away peacefully in Savannah on June 7, 2020.
A native of West Virginia, Frank spent over twenty years in the United States Navy, primarily as an aviator and in the field of electronics. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and also obtained a Master's degree from the Naval Postgraduate School. His duty stations included bases on the east and west coasts, the U.S.S. Wasp, Trinidad, West Indies, and Panama. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1973. After his military service, Frank and his family settled in Savannah, where Frank was a flight instructor for FlightSafety International until his retirement in 1996.
As a young man, Frank developed an interest in electronics and was a ham radio operator. Later, music also became a large part of his life. He enjoyed playing old-time folk music on the banjo and "jamming" with fellow old-time music enthusiasts. He utilized his woodworking skills to build several banjos of his own. He also loved Sacred Harp singing. He sang for many years with Sacred Harp groups in Hoboken and Savannah. He was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah, serving in a variety of functions, including Treasurer and member of the A/V committee.
Frank was married to Margaret Wayt DeBolt, who was well-known locally for her books on Savannah history. They were married for 56 years, until her death in 2009. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret DeBolt Edwards, of Roanoke, VA, and his brother, Walter A. DeBolt, Jr., of Jacksonville, FL.
Frank is survived by his three children and their spouses: Frank C. DeBolt, Jr. and Robin Culler, of Kiawah Island, SC, Brian W. DeBolt of Savannah, and Jennifer DeBolt Harrington and James W. Harrington of Raleigh, NC.
A memorial service honoring Frank's life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the church building fund of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.