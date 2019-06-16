Home

Gamble Funeral Service
Frank Coleman Horne, Sr., 86, of Savannah, Georgia, and widower of Beatrice "Beaty" Lanier Horne, died Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at Effingham Care Center in Springfield.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Early Monroe Horne and the late Ruby Wilkinson Horne. Frank was a member of Wilmington Island United Methodist Church and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class where he taught Sunday school and played softball. Frank was also a United States Army veteran and a retired electronics technician.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.

Survivors include: two daughters, Susan Thompson and her husband, Robert; Carolyn Hayslip; Frank Coleman Horne, Jr. and his wife, Carla; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 o'clock Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at Wilmington Island United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in the church memorial gardens.

Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019
