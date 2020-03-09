|
Mr. Frank C. Stanton, Sr.
N. Augusta, SC
Funeral Services for Mr. Frank C. Stanton, Sr., 87, who entered into rest March 8, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Rev. Jim Giddens and Rev. Terry Eubanks officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens with Veterans Honors. Mr. Stanton was a native of North Augusta and a former resident of Savannah, Georgia for 50 years. He was a 1951 graduate of North Augusta High School, a US Army Veteran of the Korean War where he served with the 101st Screaming Eagles in chemical warfare and a 1958 graduate of Wofford College having served as Student Body President. Upon graduating from Wofford College, Mr. Stanton moved to Savannah where he was the Founder and President of IndChem, Inc., a distributor of industrial chemicals with additional facilities in Augusta and Charleston, SC. He retired in 2000 and was a chemical consultant until 2005. While in Savannah Mr. Stanton was a founding member of Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, a Past President of the Rotary Club of Savannah, served on the 1996 Olympic Sailing Venue committee, a member of the Porter Pierpoint Club, where he served as Scholarship Chairman, founder of the Robert H. Demere Sailing Scholarship and the Stanton Performing Arts Scholarship and various boards of directors and civic organizations. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Clara Weeks Stanton; a son, Stan Stanton, Evans; a daughter, Claire (John) Wells, North Augusta; five grandchildren, Toney (Bonnie) McCallum, Christopher (Jennifer) Jarrett, Jennifer Claire (Miles) Brantley, Tripp Stanton and Caroline Stanton; two great grandchildren, Chloe McCallum and Owen McCallum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, c/o Glenda Anderson, P.O. Box 525, Vidalia, GA 30475 or the Margaret Weeks Scholarship c/o North Augusta Council of Garden Clubs, 165 Double Eagle Court, Aiken, SC 29803. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Savannah Morning News
March 10, 2020
