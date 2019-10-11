|
Frank Churchill Dow, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Frank Churchill Dow, Jr., 63, passed away on September 4, 2019. Frank was born in Savannah, Georgia on April 19, 1956. A graduate of Windsor Forest High School, Frank was well known in the Savannah hospitality industry specifically for his work at the DeSoto Hilton Hotel. He traveled the world serving as Chief Steward for the Amway Corporation on their corporate yacht, The Enterprise.
Frank is survived by his beloved mother Peggy Dow, family and devoted friends.
Remembrances may be made in Frank's memory to Chatham County Humane Society.
