Frank Coffey

Frank CoffeySavannah, GAFrank Coffey, 83, died peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Philadelphia, the only son of Frank and Kathryn Coffey. He was educated in the Philadelphia Parochial School system through high school. He earned a degree in economics from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga; an MBA from Roosevelt University in Chicago; and a Masters of Strategic Studies from the Air War College in Montgomery, AL. After a career in the Air Force, where he retired as a colonel, he worked for Johnson Controls. Frank met Paula Axe (The Blonde) at a happy hour in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1965. They married in 1968 and had two kids. Frank was an involved father who always enlisted the help of his kids with tasks at home, saying, "Come on Pardner. This is a two man job." Fittingly, Frank became affectionately known as Pardner. Pards' hobbies included tennis, at which he was good; chess, at which he was fair; and golf, at which he was "turrible." His quick wit was matched with a sharp pencil, having been a frequent contributor to the Letters to the Editor section of the Savannah Morning News.In addition to his wife, Paula, Frank is survived by his daughter, Melinda Coffey of Orlando, FL; his son, Mark Coffey (Janet) of Savannah, GA; and cherished granddaughters, Ava and Lillie Coffey of Savannah, GA.Frank was a very private person and requested a private gathering of family only. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Frank's memory to the Live Oak Public Library system.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at