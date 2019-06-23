|
|
Frank Dorsey "Todd" Kirby, Jr., 55, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday morning, June 17, 2019, in Norcross, Georgia.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Frank Dorsey Kirby and the late Annie Lou Monaghan Kirby. Todd fought for his life from birth and memories from his younger years included his love for riding in the car with his mom, being pulled in his red Radio Flyer wagon, and enjoying Milky Way candy bars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Virginia Kirby.
Todd is survived by several cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at the graveside, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019