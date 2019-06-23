Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank D. "Todd" Kirby Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank D. "Todd" Kirby Jr. Obituary
Frank Dorsey "Todd" Kirby, Jr., 55, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday morning, June 17, 2019, in Norcross, Georgia.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Frank Dorsey Kirby and the late Annie Lou Monaghan Kirby. Todd fought for his life from birth and memories from his younger years included his love for riding in the car with his mom, being pulled in his red Radio Flyer wagon, and enjoying Milky Way candy bars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Virginia Kirby.

Todd is survived by several cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019, at the graveside, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett.

Please share your thoughts about Todd and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now