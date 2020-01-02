Home

McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Frank Davis


1928 - 2019
Frank Davis Obituary
Frank Davis
Maryville, TN
Frank Aloysious Davis, age 91 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Shannondale Health Care. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and was retired as a FHA Appraiser. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geneva Everett Davis; parents, John and Kathryn Carr Davis; brothers, Joseph, John, Charles. He will be remembered as a good-hearted person with a wonderful sense of humor.
Receiving of friends will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00-9:30 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM.. Family and friends will re-assemble 11:30 AM at the Tennessee Veterans Cemetery- Lyons View for the interment.
Special thanks to Kris Newvine, the staff of Shannondale, and Senior Helpers for the love and care you gave Mr. Frank over the years.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Savannah Morning News
01/05/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
