Dr. Frank Edward Humphreys, 65, died peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born in Statesville, North Carolina, the only son of William and Dorothy (Tesseneer) Humphreys. Living in and out of motor homes for most of his life, Frank's family moved frequently when he was young, eventually settling in King's Mountain North Carolina.
His ever curious and tenacious personality lead him to strive to succeed at whatever he attempted. At age 13, Frank became the youngest Eagle Scout in the history of North Carolina. At age 17, Frank would set North Carolina records for track and field. He was also a champion barefoot water skier, and an accomplished high school football player, even receiving scholarship offers from local colleges.
However, when it came time to choose a college Frank knew only one place, the University of North Carolina. His high school guidance counselor laid out a number of local college options as well as work options, including work with the local cotton mills. Frank replied by telling the counselor he was going to UNC. The counselor looked at him and said, that while UNC is a great university, it is not the place for him, and he would not be accepted. At this, Frank looked at the counselor and replied, in typical Frank style, "I've already been accepted."
Frank received a BA in Zoology and Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Upon graduation from UNC, Frank worked alongside his father at Bonson while he applied and was ultimately accepted into Emory University's prestigious Doctor of Dental Surgery program.
In 1981, Frank married Cathy (Betts) Humphreys of Rome, GA. They have two children. He worked for 38 years as a Dentist on Wilmington island. He'd always joke with his patients about his practice being situated between a liquor store and a nail parlor, a one-stop shop.
At his grandfather's shop in Kings Mountain, NC, he discovered his passion for cars. He bought an MG Midget, his first new car, when he was a sophomore in college, which he would work on over the next 30 years of his life. He would ride with the top down, his silver hair waving in the wind blasting Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant.
His passion for tinkering extended to anything he could get his hands on, including his boat, the Sea Ox. If he wasn't fishing out on the intercoastal waterway, you'd find him cleaning and fixing his boat.
But even more than boats, fishing, and cars, he loved music. Over several summers he managed to save enough money from working in the cotton mill to buy his first guitar in 1972, a Les Paul Recording. He joined a band where his collection grew from there including an amplifier he built from scratch.
In addition to his wife Cathy; Frank leaves behind his sons, Michael Humphreys (Jennie) of Singapore and Jordan Humphreys (Josie) of Palo Alto, CA.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The service will be private but will be live streamed on the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Frank's memory to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, Georgia, 31416.
