Frank Elbert Jones

Claxton, GA

Frank E. Jones 62, of Claxton, GA died on Wednesday October 14, 2020. Visitation is Friday October 23rd from 1pm to 7pm at Moody Funeral Home 201 Church Street Claxton. Funeral service will be at Green Cypress M.B.C. Cemetery. 7055 Green Cypress church road Claxton at 11am Saturday, October 24th, 2020. Moody Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Savannah Morning News

October 22, 2020



