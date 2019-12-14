|
Frank Harvey Peterson
Skidaway Island
Frank Harvey 'Pete' Peterson was born 15 August 1920 on Vinalhaven Island, Maine, to Ambrose Ames and Cora Frances Abbott Peterson. He lived for 99 years and died on 13 December 2019 in Savannah, Georgia.
He was married for 67 happy years to Mary Dorothea Riley Peterson (deceased in 2010).
Upon graduation from Vinalhaven High School in 1938 he attended the University of Maine with a mind to be a mechanical engineer. However, Uncle Sam was looking for pilots, as WWII was ramping up. After taking flying lessons in college he realized how much he loved flying and changed his career path. During the War, Pete flew many missions in the C47 shuttling cargo and passengers to Iceland, Greenland, and across Africa. Upon completion of the War, he flew for Northeast Airlines flying throughout New England and then initiating the new 727 "Yellowbirds" from Boston to Miami. Later Northeast merged with Delta and opened routes across the U.S. and Europe. The Peterson family moved to Lighthouse Point, FL from Beverly, MA and later to Hilton Head, SC, as Pete's career progressed.
In 1980 he took mandatory retirement after completing and loving his 39 years of flying. In his retirement, he returned every summer to his beloved Vinalhaven Island with Mary and his trusty Shopsmith, with which he built his island home. Pete served on the board of the Medical Center there as well as other community activities.
Pete's faith was an integral part of who he was. He was very involved with his Catholic Church community on Hilton Head and in Savannah where he and Mary spent their later years.
Mary and Pete loved both of their island homes where you could find them entertaining family and friends, boating in one of the many crafts they had over the years, or taking advantage of free flying and trotting around the globe! They shared many an adventure together.
Despite his travels, Pete remained the classic New Englander, "use it up, measure twice, cut once, a penny saved is a penny earned." An accomplished carpenter, plumber and electrician, he was self-reliant and generous with his time, skills and his love of community and family. Often surrounded by competitive talkers, we have all learned from Pete's quiet example.
He leaves four children: Jeffrey James Peterson (Teen), Susan Peterson King, David Riley Peterson (Cynthia), and Ann Peterson Ramee (Tom); nine grandchildren, Cora Peterson, Mary Peterson Screws, Anna Peterson, Bryan King, Stephen King, Amy King Fontaine, Faran Peterson, Shane Ramee, Ali Ramee: and eleven great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Savannah at a later date and an interment on Vinalhaven Island, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitefield Ave., Savannah, GA 31406 or Vinalhaven Medical Medical Center, 15 Medical Center Loop, Vinalhaven Island, ME 04863.
