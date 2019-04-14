|
Mr. Frank Henry Bandy, Jr., died peacefully in his home on April 10, 2019 at the age of 63. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Savannah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.
Frank was born September 20, 1955 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Frank Henry Bandy, Sr., and Ellen Edwina Hagin. He spent his formative years growing up at Isle of Hope. He was a graduate of H.V. Jenkins High School and attended Armstrong State College. Frank was an avid music lover, enjoyed fishing, loved animals, and was a history buff. His love of family and one of a kind personality will forever be missed.
Frank is survived by his son, Frank Henry Bandy, III and grandson, Frank Henry Bandy, IV (Jack), both of Knoxville, Tennessee; sisters, Joanne Barber (Rod) of Enterprise, Alabama, Marie Quick (Pete) and Ellen Doremus, both of Macon, Georiga; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 14, 2019