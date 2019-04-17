Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Frank Henry Rimsek


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frank Henry Rimsek Obituary
Frank H. Rimsek, 52, died Monday, April 15, 2019.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Burial with military honors will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery.

Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to read Frank' s full obituary and sign our online guestbook.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 17, 2019
