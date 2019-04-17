|
|
Frank H. Rimsek, 52, died Monday, April 15, 2019.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Burial with military honors will be Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to read Frank' s full obituary and sign our online guestbook.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 17, 2019