Rev. Frank R. Young, Sr., of Hardeeville, SC, was born on November 9, 1925 unto Mr. Wade W. Young & Mrs. Christine Young, Sr. who preceded him in death. He departed this earthly place on June 19, 2019 and have joined his youngest son Robert Young, Sr., and his Heavenly Father.
After serving in the United States Army, Rev. Young was called to the ministry. During the course of his 45 years of preaching and teaching, he served as the pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church, St. Phillip Baptist Church, and Ebenezer Baptist Church. He retired from the ministry in 2009.
Rev. Young leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Frances, their children Christopher Young, Constance Young, Cheryl (James "Ted") Zimmerman, Gwendolyn Young, Frank R. Young, Jr, and Craig Young, and daughter-in-law Dionne Terri Young; 12 grandchildren - DeNay Young, Kelli Zimmerman, Frank Young III, Chelsea Zimmerman, Joseph Young, Janna Zimmerman, Jackie Young, Darius Young, Brianna Blackshear, Brea Young, Zykia Young and Robert P. Young, Jr.; and a great granddaughter Kamrin Wilson. He is survived by one brother Wade Young, Jr., and five sisters Jannie Young, Marie Davis, Gladys Young, Bessie St. John and Alice Young, special daughter Janice Wade and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Viewing is Friday, June 28, 2019 from 7-8 pm with services 11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center, 3763 Bees Creek Road - Ridgeland, SC.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 23, 2019