Frank S. DemcsakSavannah, GAFrank S. Demcsak, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Memorial Health University Hospital. He was born September 23, 1936 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to the late Antionette and Emil Demcsak. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Demcsak.Frank graduated from Hillside High School, Hillside, N.J., and then served in the U.S. Army for two years, where he received a sharpshooter medal. He was a skilled carpenter and owned his own business, F&D Alterations until he retired for health reasons in 1990. After retirement he moved to Davenport, FL where he resided for twenty-six years. In 2018 he moved to Savannah where he made his home on Wilmington Island at Summer Breeze, and was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.Frank was a sociable person. He loved music, traveling, Polka dancing, and learning different languages and cultures.Surviving are his wife, Joan Phelan Demcsak, sister, Denise Traina (Joe), sister-in-law, Mary Jo Demcsak, and many nieces and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox & Weeks, Islands Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery.