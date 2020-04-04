|
Frank Willard Berry (Snorky)
Augusta, GA
Frank Willard Berry (Snorky) born July 30, 1938 of Chicago, Illinois passed away March 28, 2020 in Augusta, Ga., at Doctors Hospital due to pneumonia & sepsis. The son of Herbert and Jane (Bransky) Berry, he lived a very fortunate life. He attended Western Military Academy in Alton Illinois, which was a forerunner to him joining the Marine Corps. He was part of First Battalion Platoon 168. He loved musicals such as Les Miserables & Porgy and Bess. Enjoyed classical music like Pavarotti and would listen to Cat Stevens when he would go fishing. He always stood up straight and would greet you with a firm handshake and a smile. He moved to Fort Walton Beach, Florida where he met his wife, Ina at a moped shop he owned and operated. Because of his love and respect for the military, he formed MVR (Military Veterans Retired) giving employment to many retired military personnel. He become a B'nai Brith Jacob board member while serving as Founder and CEO of MVR, INC. He learned from the teachings of Pirkei Avos and would donate his time, energy and resources to the community. In his later years, he would move to Augusta, Ga to be closer to his sons William Nolin of Augusta and Shaka Berry of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his wife, Ina, his sons, William (Bridget), and Shaka (Kiersten), brother John (Abby) Berry, and his grandchildren, Savannah, Kennedy and Noa.
In lieu of flowers and donations, one of Franks final wishes are for you to hug someone you love and tell them how special they are to you.
