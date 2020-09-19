Jacksonville - Mrs. Frankie Mae Bacon (80) slept away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Graveside Rites will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, September 22 at the Magnolia Memorial Gardens, 5532 Silk Hope Road, Savannah, GA 31405 with Pastor Vernon Galloway, Officiating. Frankie will rest for loved ones and friends on Monday, September 21 from 4:00pm until 5:00pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services from the Heart arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32219 (904) 765-4150. Savannah Morning News September 19, 2020



