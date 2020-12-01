Frankie Pryor "MeMe" HodgesPort Wentworth, GAMrs. Frankie Pryor "MeMe" Hodges, 102, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 30, 2020 at PruittHealth in Port Wentworth. Mrs. Frankie was born in Screven County to the late John Britt & Vivian Mallard Pryor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hodges, sons, Larry and Douglas Hodges, and a grandson, Michael Hodges. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth, where she was a Sunday school teacher and member for 70 years, a member of the Happy Hearts and the W.M.U. In 2017 she was named Queen of the Ed Young Senior Center, and she came to be known as "MeMe" from the 150 plus children that she provided childcare to in her home. Survivors include her children, Evelyn Patten, Chief Donald Herschel Hodges(Ret Air Force) (Sheila), Dr. Olivia Hodges, and Toney Hodges; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nellie Pryor McGowan, and many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4th at the First Baptist Church of Port Wentworth located at 402 Pinehurst Place. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News12/02/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at