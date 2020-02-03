Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Wesley Monumental UMC
429 Abercorn St
Savannah, GA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Simmons


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frankie Simmons Obituary
Frankie Simmons
Savannah, Ga.
Frank C. Simmons, Jr., passed away on Jan. 31, at St. Joseph's Hospital, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, Frank C. Simmons, Sr., and Rita M. Smith Simmons, and his brother, Johnny E. Simmons. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, his love for his dogs, especially the University of Georgia Bulldogs, and life on the water. He is survived by three sons; Terry Simmons (Stan) of Hilton Head, Jerry Simmons (Ellen) of Hilton Head, and Dan Simmons (Mandy) of Savannah; three grandchildren: Bryce, Isabelle and Jackson; his companion Martha Scarboro; and his sister Alice Dunigan. He was a graduate of the Groves High School Class of 1961. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 21st, Wesley Monumental UMC, 429 Abercorn St., Savannah. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Greenbriar Children's Center, The St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations, and the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.
Savannah Morning News
February 3, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frankie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -