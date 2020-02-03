|
Frank C. Simmons, Jr., passed away on Jan. 31, at St. Joseph's Hospital, after a short illness. Predeceased by his parents, Frank C. Simmons, Sr., and Rita M. Smith Simmons, and his brother, Johnny E. Simmons. He will be remembered for his love of fishing, his love for his dogs, especially the University of Georgia Bulldogs, and life on the water. He is survived by three sons; Terry Simmons (Stan) of Hilton Head, Jerry Simmons (Ellen) of Hilton Head, and Dan Simmons (Mandy) of Savannah; three grandchildren: Bryce, Isabelle and Jackson; his companion Martha Scarboro; and his sister Alice Dunigan. He was a graduate of the Groves High School Class of 1961. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 21st, Wesley Monumental UMC, 429 Abercorn St., Savannah. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Greenbriar Children's Center, The St. Joseph's/Candler Foundations, and the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.
