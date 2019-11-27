|
|
Franklin Douglas "Doug" Jarman
Springfield, GA
Franklin Douglas "Doug" Jarman, 75, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Candler Hospital surrounded by his family.
The Richlands, NC native was a retired aircraft maintenance instructor for FlightSafety International and was a retired SMSGT in the US Air Force and the Georgia Air National Guard having served in Vietnam. Doug was a member of the First Baptist Church of Springfield, where he served as Chairman of the Deacons for many years, taught Soul Survivors Sunday School Class. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Edna Kate Rasnik, Minnie Lou Jarman, and India Grace Allen; brothers, Henry T. Jarman and Carl Jarman; and step-brother, Dalton Creech.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian Huffman Jarman; sons, Doug Jarman, Jr. (Laura), Joey Jarman (Jessica), Greg Jarman (Deann), and Dan Jarman; sisters, Sallie Lee Jenkins and Ethel Jacobs (John); brothers, John Jarman, Jim Jarman (Fran), Ron Jarman (Maxine), Harvey Jarman (Margaret), and Bill Jarman (Carol); grandchildren, Zack (Laura), Allen, Evan, Aaron (Abbey), Ashlynn, Will, Jacob, Abby, Ethan, and Hayden; great-grandchildren, Harper, Eden, Karina, and Maddie; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 6-8 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Savannah Morning News
November 29, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019