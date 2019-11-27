|
|
Rev. Franklin Kenneth Paro
Pooler, Georgia
Franklin Kenneth Paro "Frank", 92, of Pooler died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home under the care of Hospice Savannah and surrounded by his family.He was born March 13, 1927 in Canton, New York and was raised in an orphanage in Ogdensburg, New York. At the age of 15 Frank left the orphanage and worked on a farm in Lisbon, New York for 3 years. At the age of 18, he was drafted into the US Army in Syracuse, New York and served from October 1945 until May 1947 and the re-enlisted in January 1948 for 3 years. He then served until 1951 when he joined the US Air Force until his honorable retirement in August 1966, retiring with the rank of Msgt E-7. After his military career was over, Frank went to work for Southland Life Insurance Company from October 1966 until May 1972. In September 1971, he was called by the Lord to full time ministry in the field of music while serving as Music Director at DeReene Avenue Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. He was the Chaplin for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7331, American Legion Post 322 and Mighty Eighth Air Force Birth Place Chapter. Frank was a World War II Veteran, serving in both the Pacific and European Theaters. In 2012 he had the opportunity to visit the World War II Memorials and other Washington DC Memorials thanks to Savannah Honor Flight. He received his High School Diploma from the State of New York in 1951 and then went on to graduate from the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy in 1962. In May of 1975 he graduated from Baptist Bible College with a Diploma in Music and also received the Outstanding Music Award. In May of 1977 he received a Bachelor of Art in Music from Baptist Bible College. From 1976 – 1990, Frank served as Music Director for Bible Baptist Church in Buffalo, Missouri; 1990 – 2002 Music Director of Victory Baptist Church in Buffalo, Missouri; He was Mayor of Buffalo Missouri: 2002 – 2004 Volunteer Music Director at Pineland Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia; 2004 – 2006 Volunteer Music Director at Southwest Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia. He was the Chaplin for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7331, American Legion Post 322 and Mighty Eighth Air Force Birth Place Chapter. Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Elizabeth Nelms Paro, a son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathleen Paro, 2 grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Paro and Amberlee Paro, 3 step grandchildren, Heather, Kimberly and Kyle. Visitation: 6 – 8 pm Friday November 29, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10 am Saturday November 30, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Robert B. Peacock, Dr. Herbert Hubbard, and Dr. John Joslin, officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery with full Military Honors. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel, 2794 West US Highway 80, Garden City, Georgia 31408.(912)964-2862. www.bakermccullough.com
Savannah Morning News
11/29/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019