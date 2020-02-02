|
Franklin Ledbetter
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Richmond Hill
Franklin Douglas Ledbetter, Jr., 56, passed away on Friday. January 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Franklin lived for a short period in Byron, GA and most of his life in Richmond Hill, GA. He worked as a machinist at Hobart in Richmond Hill and Boeing in Macon. He enjoyed restoring old classic cars. His quick wit was often on display in conversation. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary C. Ledbetter.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ledbetter; sons, Matthew Ledbetter and Sam Ledbetter all of Richmond Hill; step-son, Joshua Williams of Newark, OH; two step-grandchildren; father, Franklin D. Ledbetter, Sr. (Gloria) of Eatonton, GA; brothers, Andy Ledbetter of Odum, GA, Jeff Ledbetter of Eatonton, GA and John Ledbetter of Austin, TX; sisters, Susan Schlagel (Matt) of Abilene, KS, Lisa Hanson of Austin, TX, and MaryAnn Oberster (Aaron) of Stockbridge, GA; mother-in-law, Sandra Crowder of Perry, GA; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, Savannah, GA 31405 or Hospice Savannah, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory, or leave a condolence please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
