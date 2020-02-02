Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Franklin Ledbetter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Ledbetter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Ledbetter


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Ledbetter Obituary
Franklin Ledbetter
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Richmond Hill
Franklin Douglas Ledbetter, Jr., 56, passed away on Friday. January 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Franklin lived for a short period in Byron, GA and most of his life in Richmond Hill, GA. He worked as a machinist at Hobart in Richmond Hill and Boeing in Macon. He enjoyed restoring old classic cars. His quick wit was often on display in conversation. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary C. Ledbetter.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Ledbetter; sons, Matthew Ledbetter and Sam Ledbetter all of Richmond Hill; step-son, Joshua Williams of Newark, OH; two step-grandchildren; father, Franklin D. Ledbetter, Sr. (Gloria) of Eatonton, GA; brothers, Andy Ledbetter of Odum, GA, Jeff Ledbetter of Eatonton, GA and John Ledbetter of Austin, TX; sisters, Susan Schlagel (Matt) of Abilene, KS, Lisa Hanson of Austin, TX, and MaryAnn Oberster (Aaron) of Stockbridge, GA; mother-in-law, Sandra Crowder of Perry, GA; as well as several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, Savannah, GA 31405 or Hospice Savannah, Post Office Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. To share a memory, or leave a condolence please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.
Savannah Morning News
02/03/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -