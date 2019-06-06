|
On Thursday, May 23rd, 2019, Franklin Whitney Goldwire Jr., born on February 1st, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii (age 15 months) was called home to be with our Lord. Waikilo is survived by his parents, Dr. Franklin Whitney and Mrs. Vanessa Melissa Goldwire; big sister, Melissia Cynai Goldwire; grandparents, Mr. Roberto and Mrs. Magdalena Anderson and Drs. Franklin and Cheryl Goldwire; and great-grandmother, Mrs. Thelma Goldwire. A viewing will be held 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Association Education Center, 801 Central Blvd, Guyton GA followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 - 4:00 pm on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at the Missing Man Memorial, 2000 Signer Blvd, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HI.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 6, 2019