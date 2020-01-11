|
|
Franziska Weisenseel Gray
Savannah, Georgia
Franziska Weisenseel Gray, 79, of Savannah, GA passed away, pining for her beloved Germany, January 6, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late Babette (Fischer) and Hans Weisenseel on February 17, 1940 in Nuremberg, Germany. Franziska married the love of her life, Jerrald Gordon Gray, in 1959 and traveled between the United States and Germany for many years as a result of his career in the United States Army. Upon his retirement from the military, the family moved to Savannah, GA to stay in 1977. She was employed at Wal-Mart, formerly Cook's, in Savannah, GA. Franziska was preceded in death by her parents, Babette and Hans Weisenseel; five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jerrald Gordon Gray; two sons, Ricky Gray (Robin) and Lawrence Gray (DD); a grandchild, Lonnie Jarvis; two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Summer Jarvis; and a sister, Liesel Hoefner. There will be no services. The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
1/12/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020