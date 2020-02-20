|
|
Fred J. Jefferson
Savannah , Georgia
Funeral service for Deacon Fred J. Jefferson will be held 11am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 124 W. Anderson Street, Pastor Michael C. Smith, Sr., Rev. Mark Williams, officiating Interment: Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. Reposing at the church Saturday 9am until hour of service public viewing/visitation Friday 1-6pm.
Savannah Morning News
February 21, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020