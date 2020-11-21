Fred J. Kitchens, Jr.
Savannah
Fred J. Kitchens, Jr., 87, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Fred retired from the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1994 and from his position at the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church in 2006.
His beloved wife of 64 years, Raye Parker Kitchens, his daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Scott Bobbitt and three grandchildren, Parker, Sally and Zachary Bobbitt of Ashville, NC, survive him. A son Fred J. Kitchens, III, preceded him in death.
Fred was born December 2, 1932, in Covington, GA, to the late Fred J. Kitchens, Sr., and Louise Hooten Kitchens. After his military service he and Raye lived in Atlanta, GA, for five years and since 1962 in Savannah, GA.
Fred attended North Georgia College 1950 – 1952 and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1955 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and in 1967 with a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the National Civil Engineering Chi Epsilon Fraternity.
He was commissioned in the U. S. Army in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1957 after serving in Korea for 16 months.
Fred began his engineering career in 1957 with five years of service at the Georgia Highway Department in Atlanta, GA. During that time, he passed the State of Georgia examination to earn his Professional Engineering license.
In 1962 Fred and his family moved to Savannah, GA, where he began his 32-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a structural engineer and progressed through various technical and managerial positions to become the Chief of Engineering Division and then to Deputy District Engineer for Programs & Project Management from which he retired in 1994. During his 26 years in the Engineering Division, Fred felt privileged to devote much of his time to the incorporation of computer automation into the design and life cycle operation and maintenance of the many facilities for which the Corps is responsible. As the Deputy District Engineer for Project Management, Fred assumed the responsibility for establishing and integrating the new Programs and Project Management Division into the District's business management structure. In this position he continued involvement with the automation of the business processes including information and financial management for projects. Throughout his career he served on numerous Corps-wide development groups helping to establish criteria and procedures for management and automation of the many technical and business functions of Corps of Engineers Districts.
Fred and his family joined the Isle of Hope United Methodist Church in 1969 where he served on numerous committees and boards. After retiring from the Corps of Engineers, he was honored to serve the church as the Administrator and Financial Manager for ten years until 2006. He felt privileged and blessed to continue to serve the church in various ways up until his death.
Fred was involved with technical and community organizations. He was a Professional Engineer registered in Georgia and South Carolina, a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (he served as president of the local chapter in 1988), and the Society of American Military Engineers (Savannah Chapter President 1988). Fred served as the Savannah District representative on the Savannah Olympic Support Council for the 1996 Olympics; he also represented the District as a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of the Coastal Empire. In earlier years he was a member of Toastmasters International and the Exchange Club of Savannah.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
