|
|
Fred James Brooks Crapse
Statesboro, GA
Mr. Fred James Brooks Crapse, 81, of Statesboro, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Furman, SC to the late Asbury Lawton & Ola Maree Friend Crapse. He was also preceded in death by children, Joy Bargeron and Kenny Bargeron, as well as a brother, Johnny Crapse. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired from BOC Gases. He loved being on the computer and planting a garden. Survivors include his wife, Ann Boone Crapse; children, Fred James Crapse, Jr., Jerry, Bruce and Timothy Cannon, Tonya Boatright and Judy Bargeron; a number of grandchildren, including F.J. Crapse, III and Kara Crapse; a number of great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Anderson, Lucille Dowd and Richard Crapse; mother of their son, Merile Bargeron. The visitation will be on Friday, October 25th from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/23/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019