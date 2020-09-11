Freddie "Fred" L. Humphries, Sr.
Savannah
Freddie Lynn Humphries, Sr., 79, of Savannah, Georgia and husband of Shirley Fleming Humphries, died Thursday evening, September 10, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of the late Alfred Humphries and the late Thelma Daring Humphries. Fred was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Navy veteran. Fred owned and operated Humphries and Sons Construction Company. He graduated from Savannah High School Class of 1959. Fred was a member of Richard T. Turner Lodge #116 F&AM, the Alee Shrine Temple, and Tybee Light Shrine. He was also a member of the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. Fred will be remembered for being a good husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather, and for his strong work ethic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paula Gayle Collins; a son, Lewis Wyndal Humphries, Sr.; a sister, Alice Warren, and a brother, Buddy Humphries.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Fleming Humphries; sons, Freddie L. Humphries, Jr. (Colleen) and John A. Humphries (Kimberly); daughters, Melissa Humphries Blaine (Aaron), Julie Jones, Amy Goette (Jay) and Alexis Tucker (Tyler); grandchildren, Ashleigh, Paula, Lewis, Jr. (Izanne), Joseph (Catlin), Holly, Dylan, Mary, Jackson, Samuel, RJ, Andrew, Chandler, Jackson, Georgia, Gibson, Mallorie and Rhettson; great-grandchildren, Layton, Lauren, Jakob, Dawson, Luke and Kaleb; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Fort; brother, Earl Humphries (Anne), and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Sunday evening, September 13, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Monday morning in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Earnie T. Pirkle. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will be in the Catholic Cemetery.
Remembrances: Morris Slotin Fund – c/o Alee Shrine Temple – Post Office Box #14147, Savannah, Georgia 31416 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
– 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
