Freddie was born May 30, 1937, the second son of Ralph and Laverna Mitchell on a farm outside of Claxton, GA. After graduating from Claxton High, Freddie went on to work for AT&T enjoying a 45 year career as a Frame man, Switchman and finally finding his niche in Installation and Repair. Many awards and accolades came his way for his always meticulous work.



Besides his love for his work, "Big Fred" loved his family, friends, a good car, NASCAR and Jeff Gordon.



He was also a member of the 165 Air National Guard.



Freddie is preceded in death by his mother and father and twin brothers, Leon and Cleon.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Annette Durden Mitchell, Daughter Shelly Mobley (Chuck), Son Barry Mitchell (Debra), Grandchildren Hallie Mobley Anderegg (David), Cooper Mobley, Christopher, Joseph and Jacob Mitchell and Great grandson Zane.



Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., June 7, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey East.



(Contributions can be made to ) Published in Savannah Morning News on June 5, 2019