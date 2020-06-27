Frederick Earl Smith Jr.Midlothian, VA (formerly of Savannah, GA)Frederick Earl Smith, Jr. originally of Savannah, GA passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 84 in Richmond, VA.Fred graduated from Savannah High School, and went on to earn his Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1958. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the ANAK Society, and was the editor of the Georgia Tech Annual in 1958. In high school and college he was a member of the ROTC, and upon graduation he served in the Navy, where he was an artillery instructor, earning the rank of Lieutenant, JG. He obtained his Masters of Commerce Degree from the University of Richmond.Fred worked for 40-years at Reynolds Metals Company, before retiring in 2000, leaving behind many great memories and great friends.Fred was a loving father who was involved in YMCA Indian Guides; a Den Chief for Webelos; and a Scoutmaster. He enjoyed hiking and camping, and was proud of his two sons who earned the highest rank of Eagle Scout.He was a member of Bon Air United Methodist Church for 46 years, and the Kiwanis Club for over 30 years.He'll be remembered by his family and friends for his dry wit, his kind heart, and his ever-present smile.He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice Inez and Frederick E. Smith, Sr; his sisters, Anita S. Davis, and Carolyn S. Duncan.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Constance L. Smith; his two sons Lewis Gregory Smith, and Stephen Bradly Smith (Kelly) and his delightful granddaughter, Beatrice; his sisters, Janes S. Smith, Linda S. Werntz (Gilly), Barbara S. Mordecai (Billy); and one brother, John Y. Smith (Martha).Savannah Morning NewsSunday, June 28, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at