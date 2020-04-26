|
|
|
Frederick F. Long
Hinesville, GA
Frederick Ferman Long, 83, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. Fred was born May 13, 1936, in Liberty County, GA, to Ferman Casper and Mary Miles Long. A resident of Savannah for many years, he worked for Taylor Diving and Salvage and Westinghouse Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Miles Long; and brother, Richard Shelton Long. He is survived by daughters, Robin Long Phillips (Dewayne) of Fleming, GA, and Suzanne Clary of Canada; sister, Sue Nell Long West (Wayne) of Henderson, KY; brother, F.M. Register (Gwen) of Florida; grandchildren, Kylie Phillips and Cole Phillips; great-granddaughter, Eliza Grace Young; sister-in-Law, Johnnie Long Ray; and several nieces and nephews. A small family funeral will begin at 3:00 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, in the chapel at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel and burial will follow in Hinesville Cemetery. Attendance at the funeral home is limited to the immediate family due to restrictions set in place as a result of the current Covid19 health crisis. Please join us for the service via livestream at www.facebook.com/cfhbchapel2. In lieu of flowers, a donation to in Fred's name would be appreciated. Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel is assisting the family of Fred Long. Online condolences may be made at www.CarterOglethorpe.com.
Savannah Morning News
April 27, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020