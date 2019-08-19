Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Frederick G. Deckert

Frederick G. Deckert Obituary
Savannah - Frederick G. Deckert Frederick Georges Deckert, 105, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Savannah Commons. He was born March 2, 1914 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Frederick and Mami Georges Deckert. He retired as Vice-President of Reese Printing Company and was a resident of Savannah for the past 20 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Stachnick Deckert, who passed away in 2009.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Pat Deckert of Savannah, and other relatives and friends.

A private service and burial will be held at a later date in Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Baltimore, Maryland. Savannah Morning News August 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019
