Frederick GotthardtSavannahMr. Frederick A. Gotthardt passed away on December 3, 2020 at Buckingham South Assisted Living.The Washington DC native worked in the construction field as a project engineer for over 40 years. He received numerous awards for his work and spent decades investing in young engineers who were just starting their career. Fred was dedicated to his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family, and close friends. Fred was married to Gladys Gotthardt for 54 years. They lived in the Savannah area for over 50 years, most recently in Rincon, Georgia where he was a member of Grace Community Church.Survivors include his children (Michelle, Alan, Paul, and Melissa), his grandchildren (Valerie, Alan III, Abby, Daniel, Josh, Shana, Kaylee, Sean, Ethan, Kara, and Luke), his siblings (Nancy, Bill, and Linda), their spouses, and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday December 10th at Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home in Rincon, Georgia. The memorial service will follow directly at 3:00 p.m. at the same location.Graveside service will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.Flowers may be sent to Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in his honor. The address for Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home is 2460 Hwy 21 S. Rincon, GA 31326.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning News