|
|
Frederick Harold Pye, Jr. "Fred"
Rincon, GA
Frederick Harold Pye Jr. "Fred", 87, of Rincon, GA, passed away on February 18 , 2020, under the care of Hospice Savannah.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home located at 901 W. Hwy. 80 in Pooler, GA
The funeral will be held on Friday, February 21st at 3 p.m. at The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. Hwy 301 in Glennville, GA.
Fred was born February 12, 1933 in Chicago, IL. After skipping two grades in elementary school, Fred graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago in January of 1950. He attended the Illinois Institute of Technology and was hired as a draftsman for Western Electric Company.
Fred was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. The Korean Conflict ended during his 13th week of basic training and he finished out his service in Salzburg, Austria. After achieving the rank of Corporal, Fred left the service in 1955 and returned to work at Western Electric at the Hawthorne Works in Cicero. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Management from Northwestern University in 1969 and went on to complete a 38 year career with Western Electric/AT&T.
Fred then met his future bride Nancy. Fred and Nancy were married November 24, 1956 in Berwyn, Il. They have been married for 63 years.
Fred enjoyed participating in all kinds of sports, many of which included his children. He became Referee-in-Chief of six Midwestern states in the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States, as well as officiating youth, high school, college and semi-pro hockey, coaching youth baseball and hockey and engaging in obedience and tracking with their German Shepherd Dogs. Fred was voted into the Illinois Hockey Officials Association Hall of Fame in 2001. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, even trying out for the Cubs in 1952, and even though he did not make the team, he did get a job catching batting practice for the Cubs when they were home at Wrigley Field. Fred also attended the first night game at Wrigley Field in 1988. After retiring, Fred and Nancy moved to Florida and then to Georgia in 2005. Fred enjoyed volunteering at the National Museum of the Mighty 8th Air force.
Fred is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; sons Frederick (Sharon) Pye of Albuquerque, Christopher (Trinna) Pye of Port St. Lucie, FL and daughter Kimberly (Michael) Campbell of Swansea, SC; Grandchildren Morgan (Sam) Henderson, Fort Riley, KS, U.S. Army Major Brandon (Amy) Pye, Alexandria, VA and Jessica (Dr. Diego Colom Steele) Pye, Albuquerque, NM; and eight loving great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler, GA 31322.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020