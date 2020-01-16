Home

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Beautiful Zion Baptist Church
Pembroke, GA
Mr. Frederick Hill Sr.

Mr. Frederick Hill, Sr.
Statesboro, GA
Services for Mr. Frederick Hill Sr., will be held 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in Pembroke, GA. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel. Sign our guestbook at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
