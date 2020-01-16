|
Mr. Frederick Hill, Sr.
Statesboro, GA
Services for Mr. Frederick Hill Sr., will be held 11 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in Pembroke, GA. Viewing will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel from 6-8 p.m. Services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel. Sign our guestbook at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
January 17, 2020
