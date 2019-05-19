|
Frederick James Gideon, 71, of Savannah passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois and his son, Randy Scott Gideon, 49, of Herrin, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Herrin Hospital, Herrin, Illinois.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31405. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019