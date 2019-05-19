Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Gideon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Gideon and Randy S. Gideon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frederick J. Gideon and Randy S. Gideon Obituary
Frederick James Gideon, 71, of Savannah passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois and his son, Randy Scott Gideon, 49, of Herrin, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Herrin Hospital, Herrin, Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 6412 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31405. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Please read the full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.