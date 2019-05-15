Frederick James Gideon passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Herrin Hospital in Herrin, Illinois.



Born on December 11, 1947 in Maria, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of Eldon J. and Dorothy M. Gedeon, nee Lezotte. He was united in marriage to Rosemary K. Griffith on September 14, 1971 in the Hunter Army Airfield Chapel in Savannah, Georgia.



Frederick was a veteran of the United States Army and automotive electrician by trade. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Cushman Club of America and the Ford Model A Club of Savannah. he could fix anything, enjoyed making cigar box guitars and banjos, loved to read and was a member of the First Nation of Micmacs of Gesgapegiag and learned to play Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star on the banjo.



Preceding him in death were his parents, his son, Randy Gideon on May 7, 2019 and his sister, Ella Munday.



Surviving are his wife, Rosemary K. Gideon of Savannah; his children, Buffie Lee of Savannah; Terry Gideon of Port Wentworth and Johnnie Gideon of Smith Station, AL; and his grandchildren, Allen Carter of Guyton, Fayth Smith of Vienna, IL, Rachel Lee of Savannah, Hannah Metts, Mason Gideon, Chandler Gideon, Norah Jane Gideon and Emery Gideon all of Port Wentworth.



A Memorial Service is being planned and will be announced by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.









Published in Savannah Morning News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary